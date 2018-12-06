Tantirs are Dewasom board staffs only: Kadakampalli Surendran

Devaswom minister Kadakampalli Surendran said that Sabarimala tantri is just an employee of Devaswom board. He added that the board has the right to take action against them. He said this in the assembly as a reply to the question of P.C.George MLA.

Tantri is only among the 6000 employees of Devaswom board. Their rights and powers are clearly defined in the 4th chapter of the board manual. Both inherited and appointed persons can be tantri. They are responsible to fulfill the duties like the priests. The minister also clarified that the 8, 10 and 14 paragraphs of the aforesaid chapter instruct that the management of temple tantra should be subject to the rules of the board and it will be controlled by the board. While performing the tantri duties, the tantri will be subject to the disciplinary actions of the Devaswom board like other staff. The tantri has no rights to intervene in the administrative affairs other than puja-related matters, the minister pointed out.