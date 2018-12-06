Latest NewsGulf

UAE issues advisory to residents regarding mobile phone security

Dec 6, 2018, 05:40 pm IST
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has issued an advisory to residents regarding mobile phone security.

The post reads: “Limit what appears on your mobile screen when locked by disabling the message preview option.

The Arabic post adds that this protects your information and privacy.

Recently, UAE has tightened privacy laws, including one that penalises individuals up to Dh500,000 for “filming persons, taking photos, recording audio, recording phone calls, then distributing them or copying them or exposing them or keeping the content, even if it was true”.

