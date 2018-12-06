Video : Man tries to rob a gold chain from jewellery store, see what happened next

A bungling thief in Thailand tried to rob a gold chain from a jewellery store, but was cleverly outwitted by the owner. The hilarious video of the incident is now going viral on social media, and making everyone laugh out loud.

According to local reports, the incident took place on November 30 at about 6 pm. CCTV footage shared extensively on social media shows the not-so-smooth criminal walk into a jewellery store in Chonburi, Thailand.

The man – a 27-year-old named Suphachai Panthong – tried to pull off a heist by pretending to try on a gold necklace, and then making a dash for the door while wearing it. Unfortunately for him, the store owner, Jarae Nitikarun, had already become suspicious. To prevent Mr Panthong from escaping, he had locked the door remotely.

Viral footage shows Mr Panthong trying to open the door, accepting defeat, sheepishly handing the necklace back and waiting for the police to arrive.