Latest NewsInternational

Video : Man tries to rob a gold chain from jewellery store, see what happened next

Dec 6, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

A bungling thief in Thailand tried to rob a gold chain from a jewellery store, but was cleverly outwitted by the owner. The hilarious video of the incident is now going viral on social media, and making everyone laugh out loud.

According to local reports, the incident took place on November 30 at about 6 pm. CCTV footage shared extensively on social media shows the not-so-smooth criminal walk into a jewellery store in Chonburi, Thailand.

The man – a 27-year-old named Suphachai Panthong – tried to pull off a heist by pretending to try on a gold necklace, and then making a dash for the door while wearing it. Unfortunately for him, the store owner, Jarae Nitikarun, had already become suspicious. To prevent Mr Panthong from escaping, he had locked the door remotely.

Viral footage shows Mr Panthong trying to open the door, accepting defeat, sheepishly handing the necklace back and waiting for the police to arrive.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 18, 2018, 09:13 pm IST

Did you know Sanjay Dutt was caught with a girl in school and was thrashed by the headmaster ?

Nov 17, 2018, 09:09 am IST

National Day Holiday for public and private sector in UAE Declared

Jan 4, 2018, 07:32 pm IST

Reboot issue for Apple watches reported by users

Jan 13, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Narendra Modi-led BJP has just one issue , says Siddaramaiah

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close