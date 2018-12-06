Women Wall: Cabinet takes an Important Decision

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue and to protect Renaissance values, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Now the cabinet has decided to assign the responsibility of women wall on each district to individual ministers.

Organisation Committee will be formed under the leadership of district collectors after the meeting to be held on December 10,11 and 12. Information and Public Relations department has been assigned with the task of campaign and advertisement.

Punnala sreekumar, the convenor of the proposed ‘women wall’, claims that more than 30 lakh women will participate in it. He informed that about 3015000 women will join the wall. The wall will be built from Trivandrum to Kasargode.