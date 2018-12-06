Latest NewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G to come soon. Here is What we know

Dec 6, 2018, 11:14 pm IST
At the annual China Mobile Partner Conference in Beijing, Xiaomi showed off a new version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. The biggest change in Mi Mix was internal, as it featured the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and, as a result, 5G support.

As seen in the image, the smartphone is accompanied by a summarised spec sheet which, just as expected, lists the newly-announced Snapdragon 855 as the processor. This, as previously revealed, will accompany a considerable 10GB of RAM, a new slidable design, and a bezel-less display.

 

