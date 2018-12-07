Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Mandy Moore gets married; See Pics

Dec 7, 2018, 01:29 pm IST
Actress Mandy Moore the 34-year-old star, exchanged vows with musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Sunday at an intimate backyard ceremony here, reports etonline.com.

Moore, in an interview to people.com in August said she won’t be choosing “a stereotypical white wedding dress”. She sported a stunning blush pink gown featuring a tiered tulle skirt, floral-embellished waist and high ruffled neckline, designed by Rodarte.

The romantic gown was complemented by a matching veil, swept-back tousled hair and glittery pink eye-shadow.

Moore’s makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, posted photographs of the bride’s breathtaking look, which were soon deleted, but reposted to a fan account.

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged last September after dating for two years. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, though they split in 2015 after almost six years of marriage. This is Goldsmith’s first marriage.

