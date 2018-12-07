After the wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked at an event; See Pics

After their grand wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already going to events together in the capital as newlyweds. They were recently snapped at an event in Delhi.

Priyanka wore a powder pink halter neck outfit which was held by a leather belt with a plunging neckline that highlighted her Sabyasachi diamond mangalsutra. With short wavy hair, Priyanka completed her look with a pink blush around her cheeks and a crimson lipstick. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper in a grey suit with midnight blue shoes and a shirt.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below;