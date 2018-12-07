Latest Newscelebrities

All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ new home in Beverly Hills

Dec 7, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Less than a minute
Priyanka-Nick-NewHome

According to the latest reports, Nick bought a $6.5 million pad in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code—90210. The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool that overlooks the hills and a total area of 4,129 square feet. The report also says that Nick made the purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July.

Third party image reference

The house was earlier bought in 2012 for about $1.8 million by nightclub proprietor Jason Lev, according to real estate blog Yolanda’s Little Black Book. Reportedly, the house comes with open, inviting interiors with Machiche wood on many of the walls and and white oak hardwood floors.

Third party image reference

Take a look at the pictures below;

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

cbi-inquiry-for-shuhaib-case-kerala-hc-decides-to-stays-order
Mar 14, 2018, 02:28 pm IST

CBI inquiry for Shuhaib case, Kerala HC decides to stays order

Dec 17, 2017, 01:26 pm IST

A Cute Romantic wish For Riteish Deshmukh’s Birthday from wife Genelia D’Souza

Oct 24, 2018, 10:06 am IST

Rima Kalligal lashes out at Dulquer Salman for his comment on actress assault case

molestlift
Jun 13, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Man gets 5 year jail term for sexually assaulting daughter

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close