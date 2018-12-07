All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ new home in Beverly Hills

According to the latest reports, Nick bought a $6.5 million pad in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code—90210. The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool that overlooks the hills and a total area of 4,129 square feet. The report also says that Nick made the purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July.

The house was earlier bought in 2012 for about $1.8 million by nightclub proprietor Jason Lev, according to real estate blog Yolanda’s Little Black Book. Reportedly, the house comes with open, inviting interiors with Machiche wood on many of the walls and and white oak hardwood floors.

Take a look at the pictures below;