Latest NewsIndia

Assembly Elections : Voter arrested for taking ‘Selfie’ inside polling station

Dec 7, 2018, 03:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

A voter was arrested for taking selfie while casting his vote in Telangana Assembly elections on Friday.The voter, identified as Shiv Shankar, was arrested by the police on a complaint by polling official at a polling centre in Rajendranagar constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

Officials said the youth was arrested under Representation of People’s Act for violating secrecy of voting.
The use of mobile phones inside the polling booths is prohibited. The election authorities have asked voters not to carry mobile phones inside the polling centres.

The Election Commission has cautioned the voters, especially the first time voters against taking selfies inside the polling booths. Officials said the voters were free to take selfies with their inked finger after coming out of the booths.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 11, 2018, 06:18 am IST

World’s next tallest building set to open doors

Oct 9, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

Veteran Kurt Angle Announce return to WWE in Style: Video

Feb 9, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Actress Kajol Agarwal in extremely different looks

May 25, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Andhra and Telungana witness a spate of mob lynchings, thanks to social media.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close