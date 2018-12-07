KeralaLatest News

Blast in Bedroom, Two Children Burned to Death

Dec 7, 2018, 06:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Vadakkanjery: In a blast that occurred in a house in Thekkumkara Panchayath in Thriussur district of Kerala, two children were burned to death. Three including the parents and sister were injured.

It is understood that the blast occurred in the room where the children were sleeping. There are reports that an Inverter was working in this room. Another report says the blast happened from a gas cylinder.

Danfalis(10) and Selasmia(2), children of Danters are the deceased. Danters(47) wife Bindu(35), elder daughter Selasnia(12) are the ones who escaped with injuries. They were initially taken to Thrissur Jubilee hospital and then to Aster Medicity in Cochin.

The incident occurred yesterday night and before the children could be taken out the fire had spread out. Both children were found dead on the bed itself.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 22, 2017, 10:53 pm IST

You can also buy a Boeing 747 aircraft as your own: See how

Jun 1, 2018, 12:02 am IST

CPI(M) retained Congress bastion thanks to shrewd campaigning

Dec 1, 2017, 03:24 pm IST

World’s fourth worst country ; Pakistan

Dec 12, 2017, 11:28 pm IST

Doctor suspended for playing game while scanning .

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close