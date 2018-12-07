Christmas Special Recipe : Jurassic Cheese Cake

Ingredients

For the cheese cake:

Fresh chenna 750 gm

Powdered Sugar 250gm

chenna Water 200ml

Ghee 1 tbsp

Baking powder 5gm

Rice flour 2tbsp

Suji 70gm

Cardamom powder ½ tsp

For the Khaja:

Flour 150 gm

Salt 2 gm

Ghee 50 gm

Water as required

Rice flour to sprinkle

Powdered Sugar 200 gm

How to Make Jurassic Cheese Cake: A twist on the Chenna Podo

To make Cheese cake: Mix fresh chenna, suji and sugar. To this mixture, add the rice flour, cardamom water and chenna water and make a thick, cake-like consistency batter.

Pour it into a tin, place it in a double boiler much like how we do for custards and baked Alaska.

Bake it at 160 degree Celsius first and then crank up the temperature to 200 degree Celsius for 40-45 minutes or until the top is slightly golden.

Once baked, allow it to cool. Add a layer of whipped cream. Serve it with custard syrup and roughly crushed khaja as topping.

To make Khaja: Mix flour, salt, ghee, and whisk it lightly till incorporated. Slowly add water to form a soft pastry dough and rest it for 10 to 15 minutes, covered in muslin cloth.

Roll the dough into a rectangular shape, spread ghee and roll it. Repeat the process a few times.

Cut into slices, then press each side and deep fry on low flame.

Remove on a tissue paper to soak excess oil. Sprinkle powder sugar and give the khaja a good toss so it gets coated on all sides.