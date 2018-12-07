Health Minister K K Shailaja Exhorts Everyone to take part in Women-Wall

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations.

Now health minister K K Shailaja has exhorted everyone to take part in the women Wall, setting apart their political differences.

“This movement has to be marked in the history as a fight for women’s rights. All women should take part in it. It is through constant interferences that the women finally got a respectable position and right to education in the society. We cannot go back into the old days,” Shailaja said.