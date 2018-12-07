Here is how Deepika Padukone reacted to hubby Ranveer Singh’s Simmba song: See Pic

After their Mumbai reception, Ranveer got back to work for his upcoming film Simmba which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie which features Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will mark her second film in Bollywood after Kedarnath. Releasing on December 28, the makers dropped the first song from the film titled Aankh Marey which is a recreated version of Arshad Warsi’s Aankh Marey Oh Ladki Aankh Marey from the 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne.

While Ranveer announced the drop on his Instagram, wife Deepika couldn’t keep but write, “I L-O-V-E IT!!!” with several lovestruck emojis.

On the work front, Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s Takht featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Deepika will start shooting for Meghan Gulzar’s next in March 2019.

