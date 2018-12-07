How To Make TOMATO PASTA

pasta is one of the most popular dishes among kids. Its fast and simple to prepare and everyone loves the creamy yummy taste. In this recipe, the vegetables are cooked in tomato based sauce and served over creamy pasta.
Ingredients
- Pasta or macroni – 200 g
- Olive oil or cooking oil – 2 tbsp
- Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp
- Green chilli – 1
- Onion sliced – 1/2 cup
- Ginger garlic paste – 1 tsp
- Tomato – 2 big
- Vegetables like (carrot, beans, capsicum) sliced – 1 cup
- Red chilli pwd – 1/2 tsp
- Onion pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)
- Garlic pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)
- Garam masala pwd – 1/2 tsp
- Lemon juice – few drops
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
Method
- Add pasta to pan.
- Add enough water, salt and olive oil.
- Stir well.
- Cook the pasta until it is soft. (take care not to mash it)
- Drain the water.
- Set it aside.
- Heat olive oil in pan.
- Add cumin seeds, wait to splutter.
- Add green chilli and onion.
- Add salt and saute until the onions turn light brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and cook until raw smell goes.
- Now add the sliced veggies carrot, beans, capsicum ( you can add any vegetables of your choice) and saute.
- Add red chilli pwd and tomato puree. (cook tomato in hot water for 2 to 3 mins, peel off the skin and blend the tomato to puree)
- Mix well.
- Add tomato ketchup.
- Add garlic pwd and onion pwd (don’t worry..if you don’t have, just add little garam masala pwd)
- Stir well.
- Add 1/2 cup of water and cook until masala thickens.
- Squeeze few drops of lemon juice.
- Add cooked pasta and mix gently.
- It’s optional you can add 1/4 cup of grated cheese in this step, if you’re preparing for kids.
- Turn off flame.
- Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander leaves.
- That’s it…creamy delicious Indian style tomato pasta is ready.
- Enjoy hot as a snack or dinner.
