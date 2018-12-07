How To Make TOMATO PASTA

pasta is one of the most popular dishes among kids. Its fast and simple to prepare and everyone loves the creamy yummy taste. In this recipe, the vegetables are cooked in tomato based sauce and served over creamy pasta.

Ingredients

Pasta or macroni – 200 g

Olive oil or cooking oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Green chilli – 1

Onion sliced – 1/2 cup

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tsp

Tomato – 2 big

Vegetables like (carrot, beans, capsicum) sliced – 1 cup

Red chilli pwd – 1/2 tsp

Onion pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Garlic pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Garam masala pwd – 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice – few drops

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Add pasta to pan.

Add enough water, salt and olive oil.

Stir well.

Cook the pasta until it is soft. (take care not to mash it)

Drain the water.

Set it aside.

Heat olive oil in pan.

Add cumin seeds, wait to splutter.

Add green chilli and onion.

Add salt and saute until the onions turn light brown.

Add ginger garlic paste and cook until raw smell goes.

Now add the sliced veggies carrot, beans, capsicum ( you can add any vegetables of your choice) and saute.

Add red chilli pwd and tomato puree. (cook tomato in hot water for 2 to 3 mins, peel off the skin and blend the tomato to puree)

Mix well.

Add tomato ketchup.

Add garlic pwd and onion pwd (don’t worry..if you don’t have, just add little garam masala pwd)

Stir well.

Add 1/2 cup of water and cook until masala thickens.

Squeeze few drops of lemon juice.

Add cooked pasta and mix gently.

It’s optional you can add 1/4 cup of grated cheese in this step, if you’re preparing for kids.

Turn off flame.

Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander leaves.

That’s it…creamy delicious Indian style tomato pasta is ready.

Enjoy hot as a snack or dinner.