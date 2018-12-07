How To Use Guavas for Weight Loss

Guavas are a low GI fruit and do not raise blood sugar levels and helps in managing weight. It is the best fruit for hormonal imbalances. Diabetics and weight watchers can enjoy this nutrition-packed fruit.

Guavas, or amrood, are also rich in manganese, which helps the body to absorb other key nutrients from the food that we eat. Other than this, guavas are rich in fibres which help facilitate smooth digestion. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, thereby aiding bowel regularity.

Guava is packed with fibre that delays digestion and helps induce the feeling of fullness and satiety. When you are full, you naturally refrain from bingeing into other high fattening foods, thus making way for effective and natural weight loss. Being a low-energy dense fruit, guavas are low in calories. In other words, if you are taking a large serving size of guava, you will feel full and energised in very few calories. Here are the total calories in guava, depending upon their weight and serving size. A 100-gram serving of guava has 68 calories, as per the United States Department of Agriculture.