Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra reveals about her Honeymoon Plans

Dec 7, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra who recently tied the knot with Nick Jonas has talked about her wedding, her work and the plans for the honeymoon. PeeCee said that she is getting ready to complete the current commitments she has over the next one month. She said that she has no idea about the honeymoon plans and she is ready to surprise by Nick.

But as of now, there are no plans. She also has an advice for all the newlyweds, especially the brides: as newlyweds, it is their turn and they get to do whatever they want. Whatever it be, work, honeymoon or anything else. It is expected Nickyanka will go for their honeymoon during the New year.

Tags

Related Articles

firenado
Aug 8, 2018, 10:47 pm IST

(Video)You May Have Seen Tornado, But Have You Seen Firenado?

Rajya Sabha
Mar 23, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

Rajya Sabha Elections in 7 states today: LIVE UPDATES

Jun 26, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

FIFA 2018, Argentina vs. Nigeria: Must Win Match For Messi and Co.

Mobile12345
May 17, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

An Indian-origin scientist discovered a device to increase the battery life

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close