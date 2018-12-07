Samsung Galaxy A50 Spotted on Geekbench. Here is what we know

An upcoming smartphone named the Galaxy A50 with model number SM-A505FN has been spotted on Geekbench.

Geekbench listing reveals the smartphone will be powered by Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 9610 chipset under the hood. It will be coupled with 4GB of RAM, although we may see one or memory configurations at launch.

The chipset features four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.3 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7 GHz. Handling the graphics processing will be a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Exynos 9610 offers support for all the latest connectivity features.

As for the Exynos 9610, it’s a slight upgrade over the Exynos 7885 that powers phones like the Galaxy A8 (2018). Its performance isn’t better than the 7885’s, but even the Galaxy S9 doesn’t perform that well on the first Android Pie beta, so the Galaxy A50’s performance may improve at a later point in its development process.