Taimur Ali Khan looking afraid of the cow: See Viral Pics

Dec 7, 2018, 09:53 am IST
Taimur Ali Khan is scared of a cow as father Saif Ali Khan is holding him in his arms.

Saif Ali Khan, like every father ever, seems to be introducing little Tim to the animal purportedly new to him. Wearing a yellow tee and his usual shorts, the boss baby of Bollywood Taimur looks every bit adorable as he is captured looking afraid of the cow.

Father Saif Ali Khan sporting a white kurta-pyjama and glasses is familiarising his youngest to the cow and Taimur Ali Khan has never seen the animal ever before.

Take a look at the viral pics here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello says Holy Cow to #taimuralikhan #photooftheday #saifalikhan #instalove #thursday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

