This singing donkey is the new internet sensation : Watch Video

A female donkey named Emily has been rescued from Pune and she actually has singing cords. A video of the donkey has been uploaded on social media and you will actually have to see to believe it.

The female donkey Emily has become an internet sensation and apparently sings whenever she is the mood! RESQ Charitable Trust which is looking after Emily informed in a news report that the video has been watched several times on both Facebook and Instagram.

Another donkey that also managed to stir the internet with its singing skills was Harriet from Ireland. Harriet too is a melodious singer and has people coming around to visit and hear him sing.