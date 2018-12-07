Video of Aaradhya Bachchan staring at Navya Naveli’s birthday cake going viral: VIDEO

Latest Newscelebrities

Dec 7, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Less than a minute

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned 21 yesterday.

From the same birthday bash, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which Aaradhya’s expressions after looking at the cake are oh-so-relatable. So, the video sees Navya blowing the birthday cake candles and while rest of the crowd is seen singing the Happy Birthday song, Aaradhya, who was standing next to Navya, was smitten by the cake and was constantly staring at it with a smile.

Check out the video.

