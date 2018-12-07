Zareen Khan files FIR against the former manager for spreading rumours

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer became the talk of the town for allegedly filing a police FIR against her ex-manager Anjali Atha over the grounds of character assassination.

Actress, recently learned that her former manager Anjali was spreading malicious rumours about her in the entire B-Town which is tarnishing her image. Anjali, who has previously worked with Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has been accused by the actress for assassinating her character.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, Zareen’s advocate, Rizwan Siddquee confirmed the reports and was quoted as saying “The matter now needs to be investigated further, therefore, an FIR was registered in the said matter under Section 509 of Indian Penal Code”.

The advocate further added, “woman’s dignity and reputation is of immense value and cannot be put at risk by anyone indulging in character assassination, especially someone who was her representative once and was trusted blindly”