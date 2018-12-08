2.0 emerges as the highest grosser of Akshay Kumar’s career

The Tamil film Starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, ‘2.0’ continues to rock the box office. The movie crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. The dubbed Hindi version is doing tremendous business. It has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark while also surpassing the lifetime collections of Baahubali: The Beginning’s Hindi version.

2.0 is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar’s career in terms of box office numbers. Giving a break up of the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted, “#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT extended Week 1… Week 2 holds the key… Will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: ? 139.75 cr. India biz. Note HINDI version”.

Akshay Kumar plays the prime antagonist in the film and his performance was widely appreciated.