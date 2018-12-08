Latest NewsIndia

Application Submitted Seeking the Caste Certificate of Hanuman

Dec 8, 2018, 08:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Lord Hanuman was a dalit.

“Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” Yogi had said.

The statement had caught itself in some controversy and Yogi was accused of using God’s name to gather votes. Now the debate has taken an interesting turn as Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) demanded Hanuman’s ‘caste certificate’ from the district administration.

“We have applied for caste certificate of Lord Hanuman at the office of the Varanasi district magistrate. As the CM has termed him as a Dalit and dragged the deity in petty caste politics, we want his caste certificate,” PSPL youth wing district chief Harish Mishra told PTI from Varanasi.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is dividing even deities on caste lines.

“BJP’s top leadership has stooped to such a level for votes that they are not even sparing the deities,” Mayawati said.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 4, 2018, 06:57 pm IST

Fake or real accounts: Facebook reveals the truth

Sep 22, 2017, 02:52 pm IST

Kidnapped IT officer’s son killed, four arrested

this-is-what-an-ailing-father-has-to-say-about-his-son-who-was-hacked-to-death
Mar 31, 2018, 10:21 pm IST

Father of murdered RSS worker delivers a heartbreaking message about his son

Oct 25, 2017, 09:24 am IST

GST officers denies claims of raids, incorrect facts circulate the channels

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close