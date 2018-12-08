Couple poses nude on ‘Great Pyramid of Giza’

A widespread protest is aroused globally against the couple who posed nude on the Great Pyramid of Giza. A Danish couple has climbed the pyramid and posed nude on the top. The video of this has gone viral in the social media.

The Egyptian authorities were investigating the Danish couple after the video and a photo surfaced showing them climbing to the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza and posing naked. The three-minute video recorded at night, which has stirred outrage and controversy among Egyptians on social media, shows parts of the climb like a man and a woman scale what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image showing them in a naked embrace.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani referred the case to the prosecutor general for investigation. the minister decided to immediately refer the case of the incident and the film to the Attorney General to investigate the matter.

According to Egyptian Media, the video was uploaded on YouTube by self-described Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, who posts images on social media of different sites from high vantage points around the world, sometimes depicting nudity. Climbing pyramids are punishable by law in Egypt.