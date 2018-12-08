Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika Padukone back in a new avatar after her wedding with Ranveer: See Pics

Dec 8, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
After the wedding festivities for nearly a month, Deepika Padukone has returned to work.

In a few photos and videos of the actress heading out for a photo shoot for the publication Filmfare and shooting for a show with them have surfaced on the internet, and we have to admit that we can’t take our eyes off her!

In a red dress, accentuated with a red sweater, paired with red heels, chuda and gold earrings, Deepika Padukone’s red hot avatar is almost dreamy.

Take a look at all the pictures and videos;

