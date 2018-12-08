Maas Kohlapuri Recipe

Ingredients Of Maas Kohlapuri
- 750 gm mutton
- 20 gm turmeric
- Salt
- 75 ml oil
- 1 bayleaf
- 2 gm cinnamon
- 1 gm cloves
- 1 gm cardamom
- 250 gm onions
- 10 gm green chillies
- 50 gm ginger garlic paste
- 200 gm tomatoes
- 20 gm garam masala
- 25 gm coriander powder
- 25 gm chilli powder
- 30 gm coriander leaves
For the paste:
- 100 gm red chilli
- 50 gm coconut
- 25 gm coriander seeds
- 50 gm poppy seeds
- 25 gm fennel seeds
- 20 gm pepper
How to Make Maas Kohlapuri
1. Grind all the ingredients for the paste.
2. Slice the onions, puree the tomatoes, chop the green chillies and coriander leaves.
3.Pressure cook the mutton along with the ginger garlic paste, salt and turmeric for approx 20 minutes.
4.Heat oil in a heavy based saucepan.
5. Add cloves, bayleaf, cardamom and cinnamon.
6. Add the sliced onions and saute until golden.
7. Add green chillies, tomato puree and saute for 5 minutes.
8. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and cook for another 5 minutes.
9. Add the paste and stir for 2 minutes.
10. Add the cooked lamb and simmer for 10 minutes.
11. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
