Maas Kohlapuri Recipe

Ingredients Of Maas Kohlapuri

750 gm mutton

20 gm turmeric

Salt

75 ml oil

1 bayleaf

2 gm cinnamon

1 gm cloves

1 gm cardamom

250 gm onions

10 gm green chillies

50 gm ginger garlic paste

200 gm tomatoes

20 gm garam masala

25 gm coriander powder

25 gm chilli powder

30 gm coriander leaves

For the paste:

100 gm red chilli

50 gm coconut

25 gm coriander seeds

50 gm poppy seeds

25 gm fennel seeds

20 gm pepper

How to Make Maas Kohlapuri

1. Grind all the ingredients for the paste.

2. Slice the onions, puree the tomatoes, chop the green chillies and coriander leaves.

3.Pressure cook the mutton along with the ginger garlic paste, salt and turmeric for approx 20 minutes.

4.Heat oil in a heavy based saucepan.

5. Add cloves, bayleaf, cardamom and cinnamon.

6. Add the sliced onions and saute until golden.

7. Add green chillies, tomato puree and saute for 5 minutes.

8. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and cook for another 5 minutes.

9. Add the paste and stir for 2 minutes.

10. Add the cooked lamb and simmer for 10 minutes.

11. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.