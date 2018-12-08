Latest Newscelebrities

Newlywed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at the launch party of Bumble app: See Pics

Dec 8, 2018, 01:17 pm IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attended the launch party of Bumble app. The actor looked stunning as she cut a cake with Nick at the event.

 

Dressed to kill in a sequinned, shimmery, multi-colour Elie Saab dress, the Quantico star rocked her look with her red chooda and mangalsutra with vermillion adorning her forehead. With her hair tucked up in a messy bun, she made for the most stylish bride in the floor-length number. Nick, however, refused to steal the attention from his lady and kept it simple in a casual grey tee and trousers.

