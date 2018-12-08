Latest NewselectionsIndia

Panchayat elections: 80% polling recorded in Jammu & Kashmir

Dec 8, 2018, 11:23 pm IST
Less than a minute
Jamum Kashmir polling

In Jammu and Kashmir, overall 79.9% polling was recorded across the state in the 8th Phase of Panchayat Polls. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 85.1% polling was registered in Jammu division and 49.6% in Kashmir division.

Peaceful polling was witnessed in poll bound districts and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Reasi district rerecorded all-time high 89.8% polling followed by 84.8% in Jammu district and 84% – 84% each in Kathua and Samba districts in the 8th phase today.

Border district Rajouri recorded 82.4% polling. In Kashmir Valley maximum 56.9% votes were polled in Baramulla district followed by 53.8% in frontier district of Kupwara. The Panchayat Polls in the State are being held on non-party basis in nine phases. Ninth and last phase of Panchayat Polls will be held on December 11.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 16, 2017, 10:31 am IST

Set up more open jails to reform prisoners: Supreme Court

schooll teacher
Mar 1, 2018, 10:53 am IST

“I thought it was a dream”; high school teacher turns on students

Nov 1, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

Loksabha Elections 2019 : ABP News Latest Survey Results Out

ammas-pet-scheme-way-gain-mileage-bjp
Feb 24, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Is Amma’s pet scheme a way to gain mileage for BJP?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close