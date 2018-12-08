Latest Newscelebrities

Picture of Suhana Khan teaching Shah Rukh Khan Mera Naam Tu lyrics going viral

Dec 8, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan is a doting and devoted father to his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He is known to share emotional posts about their achievements and misses them when they’re away from home.

Recently, SRK shared a picture from Zero sets, with Suhana. He captioned the photo, “Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu…this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves…

 

Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu…this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves…

Earlier SRK had flown to London to watch Suhana perform in a play. He had shared a photo with her and captioned it, With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

