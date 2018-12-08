Sanju teaser topped the list of the top trending videos of India followed by 2.0

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor became such a massive blockbuster at the box office. The movie made more than Rs 340 crore at the box office.

As the year 2018 is coming to a close, YouTube released the list of top trending videos of the years. In the list of top trending videos of 2018 India, the teaser of Sanju has made it to the top. The list consists of only four movies. While Sanju teaser is at the top, it is followed by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Hindi teaser. Another Rajinikanth starrer of the year Kaala Tamil teaser is at no. 5 position. And rounding off the top ten is Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero Eid teaser featuring Salman Khan.