Shraddha Kapoor steps out with alleged Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha: See Pics

Shraddha is reportedly dating ace photographer Rohan Shrestha. The duo was clicked last night in the city. The rumoured couple were all smiles for the camera. Shraddha was seen in a printed white-green dress with a denim jacket while Rohan opted for a casual wear. Shraddha has known Rohan from 9 years but reportedly the duo started dating just a few months back. The couple made head turns when they appeared together at Karan Johar’s Diwali bash this year.

