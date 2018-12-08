Whooping Box Office Collection of Sara Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Kedarnath’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film Kedarnath registered an opening of around Rs 7 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che fame, Kedarnath is a love story of a Hindu tourist played by Sara and a Muslim porter (pithoo) played by Sushant, who takes her on the 14 kilometre-long pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the shrine of Lord Shiva. The film is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left several thousand dead in 2013.

Talking about the prospects of the film at the box office before its release, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told “On the business front, Kedarnath should bring around Rs 5 crore on day one and then it would entirely depend on the merit of the film’s content. Since there is no star like Salman, Shah Rukh or Ranbir who can draw the audience on face value, it’s a film which is as good as its content.”