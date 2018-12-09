Latest NewsIndia

A Raja booked for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister

Dec 9, 2018, 07:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

A case has been registered against DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks and levelling allegations of corruption against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues during a protest in September.

According to local police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by an AIADMK functionary on December 7.

Raja has been charged with “criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace” under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

“Raja took part in the protest held on September 18. The complainant has accused Raja of making derogatory remarks against TN CM and cabinet ministers besides levelling unfounded corruption allegations,” the officer said.

 

Tags

Related Articles

KSRTC gang rape
Jul 12, 2017, 07:39 am IST

KSRTC staffs gang-raped 15-year-old in bus

Jul 29, 2018, 03:51 pm IST

PM Modi with the projects worth Rs 60,000 crore to establish in Lucknow

Oct 16, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

MJ Akbar Row : Save daughters from BJP ministers, says Rahul Gandhi

Hair-Straightener
Nov 5, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Hot Oil Treatment For Hair Straightening

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close