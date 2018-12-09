Anti-socials are still waiting in Sabarimala, says Kadakampally

Dewasom minister Kadakampally Surendran says that anti-social and criminal groups are even now sheltered in Sabarimala temple. They are waiting for the right opportunity to make problems in the shrine. That is why the police and district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and restrictions there, he said to media persons at Idukki. are still imposed on Sabarimala.

The women wall has no relationship with the women entry and gender equality issue in Sabarimala. The wall aims at protecting the reformatory values of the state. He also accused that the Congress and BJP are afraid about the wall.