Christmas Special Recipe : Hawaiian Burgers

Hawaiian Burgers – an extremely scrumptious burger that satisfies your food cravings instantly. Burgers are a wholesome meal stuffed up with the apt ingredients highly enough to stay full for several hours. You can opt for this lip-smacking burger among the pool of burger recipes, which is specially made with delicious minced meat and shaped up into round patties.

Ingredients

1 kg. ground minced Meat

1 tsp. salt

2 onions, chopped fine

1 cup soya sauce

2 Cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground Ginger

How to Make Hawaiian Burgers

Combine mince meat, salt and onion. Shape into 12 patties.

Combine soya sauce, garlic and ginger. Pour over patties.

Marinate patties in sauce for at least 30 minutes.

Remove from sauce, stuff the patties into the burger buns and then broil over hot coals 4 to 5 inches from source of heat for 5 to 7 minutes on each side.