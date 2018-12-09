Christmas Special Recipe : Lime Rice with Cashewnuts

A familiar rice recipe in South Indian households is Lime Rice. Easy-to-make and family friendly main dish that is enjoyed as a picnic lunch also. Lime rice or Lemon rice is a popular variety rice recipe that is a favourite of many!

Ingredients

400 gms. Rice, washed and soaked for ½ an hour

125 gms. Coconut, grated

Juice of 4 sour limes

A few sprigs coriander leaves, chopped

A few cashewnuts, chopped

1 tsp. Turmeric powder

1 tsp. Mustard Seeds

4 green chillies, slit and chopped

4 curry leaves, washed

Salt to taste

2 tbsp. Ghee

How to Make Lime Rice with Cashewnuts

Parboil the rice with salt to taste, strain and keep aside to cool well.

Extract some lime juice. Mix together lime juice, turmeric powder and salt to taste.

Add to the rice. Also add grated coconut and stir lightly. Heat ghee, add mustard seeds, when they crackle, add green chillies, curry leaves and cashewnuts.

Pour the seasonings over the rice. Garnish with coriander leaves. Place in a moderately hot oven for 20 minutes. Serve hot.