Deepa Nishanth’s evaluations aborted

The education department has decided to cancel the valuation prepared by writer Deepa Nishanth.

Deepa Nishanth was a jury member of the essay competition of State School Youth Festival held in Alappuzha. About 14 essays were evaluated by her. The DPI and the organizing committee of the festival decided to reevaluate the essays that are evaluated by Deepa.

Then a revaluation of the essays was done by noted short-story writer and screenplay writer and Academy award winner Santhosh Echikanam. Deepa is facing an allegation that she published a poem written by poet S.Kalesh, in her name. She later confessed that that was her mistake

Many people and organization came forward with complaints on inviting Deepa as a jury member of the Youth festival. It also sparked controversy and a widespread protest. The DPI K.V.Mohankumar said that all these complaints will be considered.