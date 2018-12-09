Diamond merchant’s murder: Actress detained by police

In link with the diamond merchant’s murder, a popular actress was arrested. Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has been detained by the Pant Nagar Police in connection with the death of Mumbai businessman Rajeshwar Udani. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her role as ‘Gopi Bahu’ in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, a television soap opera in the Star Plus.

The trader, Rajeshwar Udani, a inhabitant of Mahalaxmi Society in suburban Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 29. The 57-year-old’s decomposed body was found at Panvel in Raigad district Friday. A post-mortem report exposed fractures at several places in the body and that Udani was strangled to death.

The two accused, Sachin Pawar and Dinesh Pawar, were also arrested in association with the case. Sachin worked as a personal assistant to housing minister Prakash Mehta and Dinesh is a Mumbai police constable who was already arrested by Pant Nagar police for a rape case dating back to 2014. The actress was rumoured to be dating politician Sachin Pawar.