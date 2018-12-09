Facebook to launch ‘Nidaa’ system to find missing children

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has teamed up with Facebook to launch the Nidaa (Arabic for alert) system, which is the first of its kind in the region that helps find missing children.

According to officials, the system is activated once a parent officially reports his/her child missing to the police. Nidaa will automatically notify Facebook users in the area from where the child is reported missing and provide them with all the relevant information that includes his latest photograph, the colour of his clothes when he went missing and a description of his appearance. If the child is not found from the area, the alert is sent to Facebook users across the country.

The alert is deleted once the child is found.Lt-General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, undersecretary at the MoI, said the ministry’s partnership with Facebook would help enhance safety and security. “The partnership uses social media for people’s benefit.”

He said the UAE is “creating new standards” to protect children.