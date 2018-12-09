Google removes these 22 popular apps from play store

Google has removed these 22 apps from Play Store, delete immediately if you have any on your smartphone, one of them was a popular app with over a million downloads.
Apart from engaging in click fraud, the apps contained malicious code and were discovered by Sophos. These apps also had the capability to retrieve malicious files from their servers and used up a significantly high amount of data as well as battery power.
Following is the list of applications excluded from the Play Store by Google, we advise you to uninstall them from your smartphone if they were present:
Sparkle FlashLight
Snake Attack
Math Solver
ShapeSorter
Tak A Trip
Magnifeye
Join Up
Zombie Killer
Space Rocket
Neon Pong
Just Flashlight
Table Soccer
Cliff Diver
Box Stack
Jelly Slice
AK Blackjack
Colour Tiles
Animal Match
Roulette Mania
HexaFall
HexaBlocks
PairZap
