Latest NewsTechnology

Google removes these 22 popular apps from play store

Dec 9, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Google has removed these 22 apps from Play Store, delete immediately if you have any on your smartphone, one of them was a popular app with over a million downloads.

Apart from engaging in click fraud, the apps contained malicious code and were discovered by Sophos. These apps also had the capability to retrieve malicious files from their servers and used up a significantly high amount of data as well as battery power.

Following is the list of applications excluded from the Play Store by Google, we advise you to uninstall them from your smartphone if they were present:

Sparkle FlashLight
Snake Attack
Math Solver
ShapeSorter
Tak A Trip
Magnifeye
Join Up
Zombie Killer
Space Rocket
Neon Pong
Just Flashlight
Table Soccer
Cliff Diver
Box Stack
Jelly Slice
AK Blackjack
Colour Tiles
Animal Match
Roulette Mania
HexaFall
HexaBlocks
PairZap

Tags

Related Articles

no-bail-for-karnan
Jun 21, 2017, 11:37 am IST

Supreme Court denied bail for C.S Karnan

Jan 29, 2018, 03:10 pm IST

TV actress Hiba Nawab hospitalized

sreenath case file missing
Jul 14, 2017, 02:49 pm IST

The case file of actor Sreenath’s death missing

pakistan blast
Jun 24, 2017, 03:53 pm IST

Triple blasts in Pakistan, 73 dead

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close