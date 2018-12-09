Honour killing survivor Kausalya remarries social activist

Social activist and campaigner against caste killings and honour killings in Tamil Nadu, Kausalya married Sakthi. The marriage function was held at the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam head office in Coimbatore’s Gandhipuram.

Kausalya’s husband Shankar, a Dalit man, was killed by her own family in 2016.20-year-old Kausalya hit the headlines on March 13, 2016, when she and her husband were brutally attacked by three men near Udumalaipettai Town Bus Stand in Tirupur. Shankar died on the way to the hospital, while Kausalya sustained head injuries. It was later revealed that the murder was carried out by the girl’s father, a member of the socially prevailing Thevar caste, as a punishment for having married a Dalit. Eleven people, including Kausalya’s parents, are now blocked at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Kaousalya and Shankar since her husband’s death, Kausalya got a new identity as an anti-caste activist. She also teaches ‘Parai’ to children at her late husband’s village in Coimbatore to ignite anti-casteist outlook in young minds. Kausalya and Sakthi vowed to continue the fight against caste at their self-respect marriage ceremony.

“Inter-caste couples and couples who have had love marriages can always come into our house to take refuge. Periyarist, Ambedkerist, and Marxist people working for the welfare of the society can always come to our house,” Sakthi and Kausalya said.