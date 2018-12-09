Ingredients Of Kuttu Atta Pizza

1.5 Cup Kuttu Atta

1 tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Sugar

1 tsp Yeast

1/2 Cup Mozzarella cheese fresh

2 Cups Tomato, peeled

3 tsp Basil

5 Tbsp Cottage cheese

1 Tbsp Green chillies, chopped

2 Tbsp Olive oil

To taste Salt

1/2 tsp Black pepper (crushed)

1/2 tsp Oregano

How to Make Kuttu Atta Pizza

1. Make smooth dough using Kuttu atta, salt, sugar, yeast and olive oil.

2. Let it ferment for at least 4 hours.

3. Knock back the dough and let it rest for half hour.

Prepare Pizza Sauce:

1.Chop peeled tomatoes.

2.Add oil in a pan, followed by tomatoes, basil, green chillies and black pepper. Cook for 15 minutes and add salt to taste.

3. Roll the dough in a disc, spread pizza sauce on it, put diced cottage cheese and bake in oven at 250 C for about 5-7 minutes.

4. Serve hot and fresh.