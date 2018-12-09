Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Kuttu Atta Pizza

Dec 9, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients Of Kuttu Atta Pizza

  • 1.5 Cup Kuttu Atta
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 Tbsp Sugar
  • 1 tsp Yeast
  • 1/2 Cup Mozzarella cheese fresh
  • 2 Cups Tomato, peeled
  • 3 tsp Basil
  • 5 Tbsp Cottage cheese
  • 1 Tbsp Green chillies, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp Olive oil
  • To taste Salt
  • 1/2 tsp Black pepper (crushed)
  • 1/2 tsp Oregano

How to Make Kuttu Atta Pizza

1. Make smooth dough using Kuttu atta, salt, sugar, yeast and olive oil.
2. Let it ferment for at least 4 hours.
3. Knock back the dough and let it rest for half hour.

Prepare Pizza Sauce:
1.Chop peeled tomatoes.
2.Add oil in a pan, followed by tomatoes, basil, green chillies and black pepper. Cook for 15 minutes and add salt to taste.
3. Roll the dough in a disc, spread pizza sauce on it, put diced cottage cheese and bake in oven at 250 C for about 5-7 minutes.
4. Serve hot and fresh.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 28, 2017, 08:38 am IST

Start your day with a healthy breakfast

Oct 21, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Styling Up-Dos: Step By Step Procedure

Jan 18, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

Most Beautiful Sportswomen in the world; see pics

famous celebrities with abnormal body parts
Mar 15, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

These famous celebrities have abnormal body parts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close