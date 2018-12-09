Ingredients Of Kuttu Atta Pizza
- 1.5 Cup Kuttu Atta
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 tsp Yeast
- 1/2 Cup Mozzarella cheese fresh
- 2 Cups Tomato, peeled
- 3 tsp Basil
- 5 Tbsp Cottage cheese
- 1 Tbsp Green chillies, chopped
- 2 Tbsp Olive oil
- To taste Salt
- 1/2 tsp Black pepper (crushed)
- 1/2 tsp Oregano
How to Make Kuttu Atta Pizza
1. Make smooth dough using Kuttu atta, salt, sugar, yeast and olive oil.
2. Let it ferment for at least 4 hours.
3. Knock back the dough and let it rest for half hour.
Prepare Pizza Sauce:
1.Chop peeled tomatoes.
2.Add oil in a pan, followed by tomatoes, basil, green chillies and black pepper. Cook for 15 minutes and add salt to taste.
3. Roll the dough in a disc, spread pizza sauce on it, put diced cottage cheese and bake in oven at 250 C for about 5-7 minutes.
4. Serve hot and fresh.
