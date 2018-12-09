I am very happy showing sex on screen”: Ekta Kapoor

Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor said that she is happy showing sex on screen and there is nothing wrong with it. She believes the problem should only be with nonconsensual sex and sexual crime.

“I am very happy showing sex. There is no problem with sex when you show it on-screen. We should not have a problem with sex. I feel the problem with our country is that we have two sets of teeth — one is to show off and the other to chew with. We should have a problem with non-consensual sex and sexual crime.

As far as superstition is concerned, ‘Naagin’ is a fantasy show. I loved ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Game of Thrones’. We don’t match up in effect because our budgets are 1/100 of that and the day we get that kind of budgets, we will match up to that also. We make up more in our storylines, and that is why ‘Naagin’ is such a big hit, she explained.