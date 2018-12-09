Latest NewsArmyIndiaDefence

Jammu & Kashmir: Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter

Dec 9, 2018, 02:15 pm IST
After an 18 hour long gun-battle, the security forces killed 3 Lashker terrorists including 02 foreigners in Mujgund in Srinagar outskirts. Security sources said the terrorists were planning to stage a major suicide attack on security camp in Srinagar. Three security personnel were also wounded in the gunfight who have been shifted to military hospital.

The encounter ensued late in the afternoon when a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Mujgund area after inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the joint team zeroed in on a suspected house, terrorists hiding inside opened fire which was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off a fierce gunfight.

