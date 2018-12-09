Kannur Airport: Not interested in any controversy, says Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy says that he is not interested in any controversy regarding the Kannur airport. He was not invited to the inauguration function of the airport. Not inviting him for the inaugural function irked the controversies.

Nobody can mislead the people of the state and they really know what had happened. I am not interested in any controversy and the reason is that this is a moment to be happy, said former chief minister Oommen Chandy at a time when Kannur International Airport was dedicated to the nation.

Kannur Airport is a new level of Kerala’s development. Work was in full swing to inaugurate the airport in 2017. A delay occurred in the work schedule of the airport due to the non-cooperation from a section of the panchayat then ruled by the CPM in connection with the land acquisition. Yet 100% work of the runway was completed, he said.

It was in his tenure that the work of the airport found its speed. But the Pinarayi government did not invite him and also the former Chief Minister and seniormost CPM leader VS.