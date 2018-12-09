Katrina Kaif opens up about her experience at Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s reception

Amidst a lot of speculation, Katrina Kaif arrived for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception looking like a diva.

The diva now opens up about attending the bash. During the promotions of Zero, Kat revealed to BollywoodLife, “I did dance the night away. I was one of the last people to leave, I must confess that, and I do think that I ate at least half of their chocolate fountain with the marshmallows. I think I need to control myself next time. It was a lovely reception, and everyone had a really nice time. They both looked absolutely lovely.”