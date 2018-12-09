Latest Newscelebrities

Katrina Kaif opens up about her experience at Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s reception

Dec 9, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Less than a minute

Amidst a lot of speculation, Katrina Kaif arrived for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception looking like a diva.

Third party image references

The diva now opens up about attending the bash. During the promotions of Zero, Kat revealed to BollywoodLife, “I did dance the night away. I was one of the last people to leave, I must confess that, and I do think that I ate at least half of their chocolate fountain with the marshmallows. I think I need to control myself next time. It was a lovely reception, and everyone had a really nice time. They both looked absolutely lovely.”

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 19, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Rajasthan Govt to inaugurate World’s tallest Shiva Murti statue

Dec 30, 2017, 06:14 pm IST

North Korea defies US warnings , says won’t give up nuclear weapons

Nov 24, 2018, 07:37 am IST

Virat Kohli questioned Umpire for not stopping match after Raining: Video

Nov 18, 2017, 05:25 pm IST

Pakistani students get 75 years imprisonment for raping minor boy

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close