Man pulled into the water by a crocodile survived with severe physical injuries

In Karnataka, a 43-year-old man who had gone for a bath on the banks of the river Kali near Dandeli was pulled into the water by a crocodile on Friday.

Identified as Nagesh Eshwar Ballari, the man was accompanied by his wife and son. Eyewitness accounts state that Ballari was pulled into the river by a crocodile, reported The Hindu. Upon receiving word of the attack, forest rangers rushed to the spot and found the victim lying on the bank of the river some metres away from where he was taken by the crocodile. And was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was later referred to a private hospital in Dharwad. Reports suggest that the devotee of Lord Ayappaswamy incurred severe physical injuries and was in a state of psychological shock when he was first taken to the hospital.

Speaking to The News Minute, a forest department official claimed that if Ballari was attacked by a crocodile, he would have incurred bigger wounds and his chances of survival would have been much scarce. Fortunately, the victim’s health is stable after undergoing medical care.