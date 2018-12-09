Mekedatu dam: Vaiko warns center govt

MDMK general secretary, Vaiko warned that Tamil Nadu would go separately if the Central government permitted construction of Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam across river Cauvery, and also passed the Dam Safety Bill 2018.

Addressing party functionaries at Pudukotta, Vaiko came down heavily upon the Centre for taking sides with Karnataka in the Mekedatu dam issue and posed a question to the Centre on the need of Tamil Nadu to be a part of India, if its welfare is not taken care of.

Stating that around 25 lakh acres of farmland in Tamil Nadu would be deprived of water for irrigation, and around five crore people would face acute drinking water shortage if Karnataka constructed the Mekedatu dam, Vaiko too added that the Dam Safety Bill 2018, would add to the problem.