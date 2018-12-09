PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to former Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhiji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life,” he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2018
Gandhi was born on this day in 1946 and has been the longest serving president of her party for a record 19 years from 1998 until her son Rahul Gandhi took over in 2017.
