PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Dec 9, 2018, 03:37 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to former Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

“Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhiji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1946 and has been the longest serving president of her party for a record 19 years from 1998 until her son Rahul Gandhi took over in 2017.

 

