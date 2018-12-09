CinemaLatest News

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0 Hindi version crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Dec 9, 2018, 07:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s latest sci-fi drama 2.0 is unstoppable at the box office. After crossing the 500-crore mark worldwide, the film is all set to break records in the Indian market as well. 2.0’s Hindi dubbed version has already crossed the 150-crore mark and has earned Rs 154.75 crores after day 10. While the film is now facing competition from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath, the numbers haven’t stopped pouring in for the Shankar directorial film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He mentioned, “#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ? 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

